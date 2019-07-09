Here’s all the big changes coming in Xbox One’s July update

Microsoft has detailed all of the big changes and new additions coming to Xbox One in its July firmware update in what is an Alexa-centric month for the gaming platform.

The console is set to receive a host of improvements with the arrival of this update, that can now be downloaded and applied to your own hardware. If your machine is on standby, it will likely be installed automatically.

July’s update focuses primarily on the further implementation of Amazon Alexa commands, with this month’s inclusion making it easier than ever to navigate Xbox Game Pass using the technology.

Now, with a headset or other microphone attached, you can ask Alexa what games have recently arrived on Microsoft’s subscription service, or the opposite, finding out which titles aren’t sticking around for much longer.

Alongside Game Pass enhancements, you can now use Alexa for checking what your friends are playing and pairing controllers to a particular system. If you’re one of ten players still using Kinect, this should be a breeze to make use of. You can find the full list of compatible voice commands here.

Beyond the introduction of Alexa improvements, this month’s Xbox One update is thin on the ground in regards to major changes. Given that E3 2019 saw the reveal of Xbox 2 (Project Scarlett) we wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft is focusing resources on the next generation already. The new console is due in 2020 and set to launch alongside Halo Infinite.

Aside from Gears 5, Microsoft’s exclusive library for the remainder of 2019 is incredibly thin, with many of the studio acquisitions made in recent months yet to bear fruit. Double Fine, Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment and Ninja Theory are just a few of the developers now under the Xbox umbrella.

