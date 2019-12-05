Head of Xbox is already playing games on Project Scarlett at home

Project Scarlett isn’t set to launch until the later months of 2020, but Phil Spencer has already taken a console home and is playing games on it right now.

The Head of Xbox tweeted recently about the new development, stating that the console’s production has moved into a stage where it’s possible for him to take a console home and use it with no trouble at all. Fingers crossed the experience is equally as smooth for the average player.

“And it’s started …this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it’s become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast. Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year,” Spencer said in his tweet.

Related: Best Xbox 2 Games

This is hugely exciting news for players, and a solid indication that the transition between Xbox One and Project Scarlett should be an easy one. In the past, Spencer has said “no player will be left behind” with the next generation, with forwards compatibility and a cross-generational library at the heart of Microsoft’s vision for Xbox.

Little is known about the console thus far beyond its elusive codename and a handful of confirmed features. On the surface, it’s rather similar to PS5. It will be fully backwards compatible and capable of real-time ray tracing and a maximum of 8K resolutions, although I’ll believe the latter when I see it if I’m perfectly honest.

Halo Infinite is poised as a major launch title and we imagine Forza Motorsport 8 and Fable 4 could make an appearance, too. If the past repeats itself, we’ll likely see a major reveal for the next generation of consoles ahead of E3 2019, with this event acting as a blowout for each platform’s launch experiences. No matter what happens, we’re incredibly excited.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…