Handy Galaxy S23 camera features are coming to older models

Samsung has confirmed a host of Galaxy S23 camera features, including the handy Image Clipper, will trickle down to older devices in the range.

In a post on the Samsung community website (via SamMobile), Samsung said that the Image Clipper, which enables users to easily cut objects and subjects out of photos and paste them elsewhere, is trickling down.

Just like on the iPhone, the user can cut the object just by long-pressing on it. The feature will soon be available on the S20, S21, S22, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, 3 and 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4. The old Note 20 will get some love too.

Samsung says the update is in progress so you should be seeing it land on your compatible Galaxy phone in the next few weeks.

Also coming soon to older phones include the 300x Astro Hyperlapse feature, which will soon be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4. That feature can be used to capture stunning rimelapse imagery of the night sky.

Elsewhere, the front facing camera is being upgraded to support Expert Raw, Pro and Pro Video settings on the S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. That follows the integration of Expert RAW within the camera app within the One UI 5.1 update in February.

“One UI 5.1 expands upon the recently upgraded camera features announced with the Galaxy S23 series,” the company said. Galaxy users now have greater flexibility to create professional quality photos with Expert RAW features now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app,” the company wrote in the announcement.

“Simply select “More” while taking a photo to capture high-quality shots in their raw format. Additionally, enhanced AI-based Photo Remaster automatically improves deteriorated details of images by improving brightness, fine-tuning details and making color corrections even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for a picture-perfect photo.”