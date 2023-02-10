How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a 200MP camera on its rear, but it doesn’t take 200MP images by default.

Instead, it uses 16-in-1 pixel-binning technology to shrink the photo down to a more usable 12.5MP with added light and detail. But, what about if you want to take a photo using the full 200MP resolution of the camera? Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Here, we show you how to shoot full-resolution 200MP images with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

What you’ll need:

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Short Version

Open the Camera app Select Photo mode if not already in use Tap the Aspect Ratio button Select 200MP 3:4 from the list