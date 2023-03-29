 large image

Forget the S23, this Galaxy S22 deal is unbeatable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Anyone looking in vain for a Galaxy S23 bargain should just give up now and check out this unbeatable Galaxy S22 deal.

Sure, having the latest and shiniest phone on the market is nice. But when last year’s model is still so good, and available at a knock-down price to boot, it pays broaden your search parameters.

Take this Galaxy S22 deal over on Affordable Mobiles. It gives you the still-competitive Samsung Galaxy S22 on a 24 month contract for just £27 per month, with a £69.99 up front fee.

Save £50 on this Galaxy S22 contract deal

Pick up a Galaxy S22 on a 24 month Three contract with an upfront fee of £69.99 rather than the usual £119.99.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Save £50
  • £69.99 up front, £27 a month
View Deal

It’s that latter part that’s key here. Usually you’d have to pay a £119.99 up front fee for this contract package.

Besides the phone, your monthly payment will secure you a Three contract offer with unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB of data. That’s all you’re ever likely to need.

We awarded the Galaxy S22 four stars out of five at the time, and we stand by that score more than a year on. “It may be a year old but the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains an excellent compact phone, with superb performance and an excellent camera being particular highlights,” we recently concluded in our updated review.

It’s a particularly strong pick if you’re after an Android phone that doesn’t take over your entire pocket or bag. This one’s nice and compact.

That camera really is very good too, with an impressive level of versatility. You get a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor that offers a 3x optical zoom. Each does a very good job.

As much as we rate the Galaxy S23, then, this Galaxy S22 deal is extremely tempting.

