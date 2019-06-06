Google Stadia Founder’s Edition: Exclusive perks and all the swag explained

Google has unveiled a new Stadia Founder’s Edition swag pack that’ll let you be “among” the first to try out its cloud gaming platform. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The kit will reportedly let you access the Google Stadia platform earlier than everyone else when the streaming services launches at an unspecified point in November. You can pre-order the Google Stadia Founder’s Edition now. Google claims it includes roughly £240 worth of hardware and services despite costing just. £119

For your money you’ll get a limited edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, Chromecast Ultra as well as three months of Stadia Pro membership for you and a friend. Stadia Pro is the top tier package on Google’s new streaming platform. It will grant players access to new games every month and support 4K, 60fps, HDR game streaming and Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Related: Best games consoles

Stadia was unveiled by Google at the Game Developer Conference earlier this year. It aims to let people stream triple-A games over Google’s cloud infrastructure. It’ll work on any TV with a Chromecast Ultra plugged in. You’ll also be able to run it through a Chrome browser tab on laptops, tablets and PCs or the Pixel app – which currently works on Google’s own brand smartphones.

The company has announced plans to expand the number of compatible phones ahead of launch.

As well as the exclusive hardware, Stadia Founder’s Edition buyers will also be granted full access to the popular Destiny 2 shooter. This will include all existing DLC plus the newly announced Destiny 2 Dark Keep pack. Players will be able to migrate their character from the Xbox, PlayStation and PC versions of Destiny 2.

Google isn’t the only company experimenting with game streaming tech. Microsoft is working on a similar xCloud streaming service. The service works in a similar way to Stadia but leverages Microsoft’s Azure cloud tech.