Google reveals ‘decline in Nexus’ interest

The Nexus 4 was groundbreaking. The Nexus 5 inspired. The Nexus 6, however, has been something of a flop.

Having shunned the Nexus brand’s recent ethos – impressive specs at an affordable price – the Motorola-made Nexus 6 moved to an oversized 6-inch form, uncompromising specs sheet and flagship level price point.

Now, during the company’s quarterly earnings call, Google has spoken out on how a ‘decline in Nexus’ interest has troubled the search giant’s hardware efforts in recent months.

This slump in Nexus sales isn’t shouldered solely by the Nexus 6, however. The company’s most recent tablet offering, the Nexus 9, has also been troubled by similar shortcomings.

Despite a cooling interest in Nexus products, Google saw its overall quarterly revenues grow by 23 per cent year-on-year.

“Other revenues grew 23 percent year over year to $1.8 billion, but were down 2 percent quarter over quarter, driven really by year over year growth in the Play Store, offset by decline in Nexus, and the currency fluctuations,” the company announced (via 9to5Google).

Spokespeople added: “Year over year it hasn’t been as strong given the strength of the Nexus 7 last year.”

It is currently unclear how low Nexus 6 sales have been.

The Nexus 6 landed back in October as the launch device for Google’s latest Android 5.0 Lollipop OS.

The handset features a 6-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display alongside a 2.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel primary camera.