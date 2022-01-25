Google Pixel foldable price could undercut Galaxy Z Fold 3 by a lot

The Google Pixel foldable price could be significantly lower than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to a new report.

Google’s bendy debut still isn’t going to be cheap, if the latest news from 9to5Google is to be believed. At a claimed cost of $1,399, however, the would be a considerable $400 less than the current foldable phone champ. That’s £1,040 and a $300 saving if we’e doing a rough currency conversion, by the way

We heard rumours last week that the so-called ‘Pixel Notepad’ would be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but we didn’t expect that it would be this much lower. We’re hardly looking at impulse purchase range here, but it does represent a step closer to ‘normal’ flagship pricing.

The report also points out that this would represent a slightly smaller gap of $500 between Google’s current flagship, the Pixel 6 Pro, and its first foldable. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $600 more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Annoyingly, a previous report had claimed that the Pixel foldable could receive a staggered global launch, with the US getting it significantly ahead of the rest of the world. Even, so it could be available everywhere by the end of the year.

Earlier in the month we learned that the Pixel foldable would bear closer resemblance to the Oppo Find N than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This would mean a more compact foldable with a stubbier form factor when folded up, meaning it will naturally fold out into an almost square form factor.