Oppo just released its first flagship foldable, the Oppo Find N

After teasing the phone on its Weibo account last week, Oppo has officially unveiled it’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 – the Oppo Find N.

The Find N is Oppo’s first flagship foldable smartphone.

Like the Z Fold 3, the phone has two displays. There’s a 5.49-inch exterior display and a larger 7.1-inch interior display with an aspect ratio of 8:4:9.

That said, the Find N is significantly smaller than the Fold and the inner display on the Find N lays landscape rather than portrait as the inner screen on the Samsung foldable does, making the Oppo phone ideal for streaming video and playing games on-the-go, as well as accessing apps with split-screen and floating windows.

The inner display is an LTPO screen with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The 12-layer Serene display includes a 0.03mm layer of Flexion ultra-thin glass for better durability, allowing it to last over 200,000 folds.

The folding display is held together by Oppo’s Flexion hinge. The hinge is built with a unique water-drop design that widens the angle of the fold in the screen, creating a buffer when the display is folded and leaving the phone with a crease that is up to 80% less noticeable than those of rival devices.

The hinge is also strong enough to support the phone when stood at any angle between 50 and 120-degrees, allowing it to be used like a compact laptop when you need to take notes or join video calls.

The Find N takes advantage of a triple camera, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera also supports 4K video recording and time-lapse modes, and each display also has its own selfie lens.

There’s a fingerprint scanner in the power button on the side of the phone and the device also packs a dual speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The Find N is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and includes up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Finally, there’s a large 4500 mAh battery and support for 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, along with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

“New form factors are ushering in an exciting new time in smartphone technology”, said Oppo’s chief product officer, Pete Lau.

“OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users. With the OPPO Find N, we aim to change people’s perceptions about what a smartphone can offer and begin making foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience”.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the first Oppo foldable in the UK, you’re in for disappointment. The Oppo Find N is available in Black, White and Purple finishes right now in China, but there are no imminent plans to bring the device to the UK.