Google’s ‘Pixel Notepad’ foldable could be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold

Google’s rumoured foldable could have a name – and a surprisingly affordable price.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google’s first foldable will be called the “Pixel Notepad”.

The “Logbook” was also up for consideration, said the anonymous source, and the Notepad name could still be subject to change. However, Notepad is rumoured to be the current working name.

9to5Google also revealed some interesting details regarding the cost of the foldable. While the report doesn’t mention an exact price, it does state that the device will be cheaper than the $1,799 – or £1,599 in the UK – Galaxy Z Fold 3.

While it isn’t a big shock that Google is trying to undercut rivals with the price, as it often has done with its flagship Pixel series, it is surprising to see a first generation foldable predicted to come in at such an affordable price.

The report also warns that availability for the Pixel Notepad is likely to match or be more spaced out compared to that of the Pixel 4a, which launched first in the US before coming to other countries in 2020, so don’t expect to be the first to get your hands on the foldable in you reside in the UK.

Just the other week, we saw some interesting hints emerge about the then-called Google Pixel Fold in the second beta of Android 12L – Google’s mobile OS for tablets and foldables.

The beta includes animations that demonstrate how to insert a SIM card into a foldable and reference the codename “Pipit”, which has previously been associated with Google’s foldable Pixel.

The animation appears to show a fold out display with an aspect ratio more comparable to the 8.4:9 screen on the Oppo Find N than the Galaxy Fold’s 22.5:18 display.

The animation also shows a top-to-bottom hinge and an elongated power button on the right side of the phone, potentially giving us an early look at the Google foldable – though, of course, this design could still be subject to change.