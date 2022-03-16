 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 7 could arrive sooner than expected

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This year’s Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones could lunch earlier than expected, according to well-sourced claims.

The Google Pixel 6 only launch at the end of October, or around five months ago. According to Ross Young, display analyst at DSCC, the Pixel 7 might just launch a month earlier, in September.

Ross recently tweeted that panel component shipments for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to start in May, which would be a month earlier than usual.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the launch date will be correspondingly earlier. It could just mean that Google wants to have plenty of units of a fully settled product in stock ahead of launch. Pixel phones do tend to ship with bugs and technical issues, after all.

Another interesting claim to emerge from this tweet is that the Google Pixel 7 will be smaller than the Pixel 6. At just 6.3-inches, that’s 0.1 of an inch smaller than before.

Clearly Google is taking the lead from two of its bigger partners, Samsung and Xiaomi, who offered a smaller Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 this year.

The Google Pixel 7 leaks are already in full flow, with early renders potentially offering a glimpse at the new design. It looks quite a lot like the Pixel 6, albeit slimmer and sleeker, with a full-width camera ‘visor’ that melds into the frame.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.