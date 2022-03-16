Google Pixel 7 could arrive sooner than expected

This year’s Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones could lunch earlier than expected, according to well-sourced claims.

The Google Pixel 6 only launch at the end of October, or around five months ago. According to Ross Young, display analyst at DSCC, the Pixel 7 might just launch a month earlier, in September.

Ross recently tweeted that panel component shipments for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to start in May, which would be a month earlier than usual.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the launch date will be correspondingly earlier. It could just mean that Google wants to have plenty of units of a fully settled product in stock ahead of launch. Pixel phones do tend to ship with bugs and technical issues, after all.

Another interesting claim to emerge from this tweet is that the Google Pixel 7 will be smaller than the Pixel 6. At just 6.3-inches, that’s 0.1 of an inch smaller than before.

Clearly Google is taking the lead from two of its bigger partners, Samsung and Xiaomi, who offered a smaller Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 this year.

The Google Pixel 7 leaks are already in full flow, with early renders potentially offering a glimpse at the new design. It looks quite a lot like the Pixel 6, albeit slimmer and sleeker, with a full-width camera ‘visor’ that melds into the frame.