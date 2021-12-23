Google disables Pixel 6 calling features after yet another bug arises

Pixel 6 owners are losing a couple of signature call features as the result of a bug in the December Android update, continuing the somewhat shaky start for Google’s new flaghip.

The Hold For Me feature, which was introduced in 2020 as a means for people to make calls and avoid having to wait on hold for someone to answer, has been disabled for the time being on Pixel 6, Google says in a community post.

Likewise, the Call Screening feature, which guards against suspected spam calls, is falling by the wayside temporarily. However, if you haven’t installed the December update yet, you’ll still be able to access both features.

The support post (via XDA) reads: “In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) (follow below instructions to identify Android build for your phone) until we fix the underlying problems. Thanks to those of you who reported this issue.”

Google adds: “Our teams are actively working on resolving this issue. We will provide any updates on this post as they become available.”

It’s not the first problem reported by users since the Pixel 6 launched in October. Early adopters have reported issues with screen flickering, the under display fingerprint sensor, Google assistant causing people to make calls they didn’t intend to, as well as the network signal loss we reported on earlier this week.

Google has cleaned up most of these issues with the November and December updates, but unfortunately, the latter has seemingly broken something else.

In our review of the Pixel 6, we claimed the device flirted with perfection. Our own Max Parker writes: “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”