Oh boy, the Google Pixel 7 leaks are already flowing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s likely the Google Pixel 7 launch is at least six months away. Probably as many as eight. However, the leaks are a-flowing already.

The oft-reliable folks at 9to5Google says they have uncovered some “concrete” details about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Interesting.

That includes the codenames for the devices, the presence of the Google Tensor 2 (GS201) processor and a new Samsung modem. For the record, those codenames are “Cheetah” and “Panther” and are said to be the working titles for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

After digging into the Android 13 developer preview, the site has concluded there’ll be an as-yet-unannounced Exynos Modem 5300 accompanying the second-generation Tensor chip – the follow up to the Pixel 6 range’s GS101 processor.

The report also speaks of a third codename for an in-development Pixel phone. That’s “Ravenclaw”, and it might refer to a Pixel 6a phone, likely to arrive this summer before the Pixel 7 range arrives.

9to5Google reckons this codename is a mashup that gives us some hints about the nature of the Pixel 6a. If it was anyone else we’d pour scorn, but the site has a fantastic record in this regard.

It believes the Pixel 6a will take the body of the Pixel 6 Pro (which was codenamed Raven), but it’ll also be the first A-Series phone to contain a Tensor Processor, making it a major improvement over the Snapdragon 765 within the most recent Pixel 5a with 5G. The site says “the “claw” being a reference to the felines of the Pixel 7 generation,” and who’d bet against it?

There’s no more information about the potential specs, features and design of the Pixel 7, or the Pixel 6a for that matter, but we can consider this the benchmark for the rumours moving forward.

