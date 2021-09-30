Google Pixel 6 might be cheaper than you think

The Google Pixel 6 might not be as expensive as its premium design suggests, if recent tips are to be believed.

M. Brandon Lee of the This is Tech Today YouTube channel has claimed that Pixel 6 pricing will start from just €649, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will start from €899.

To place that in context, last year’s Pixel 5 cost €629 at launch, so it represents a year-on-year bump of just €20 for the base model. The Pixel 4 before that cost €699.

Now consider that everything points to the baseline Pixel 6 being a far more premium device than the Pixel 5 before it. Google’s new smartphone is likely to feature a more desirable three-tone industrial design with a matte aluminium finish, a much more capable custom Tensor processor, a larger AMOLED display, and a vastly improved camera system.

As for the top-end Pixel Pro, €899 is the same launch price as the OnePlus 9 Pro. It also falls dead in between the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

In other words, the Google Pixel 6 Pro probably won’t be joining the elite smartphone tier of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Elsewhere, the report confirms that Google will be officially announcing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19.

We say ‘officially announcing’, but of course Google has already announced the Pixel 6 in a way. While it didn’t delve into specifications, we received a look at the phone and the confirmation that it would be powered by a custom Tensor chip back in early August.

We’ve also received a steady stream of leaks and rumours, seemingly from solid sources. There really isn’t much we don’t know about Google’s next smartphone line at this point.