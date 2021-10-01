Google’s launch strategy for the Pixel 6 has certainly been interesting, going against the usual tight-lipped approach by constantly teasing its upcoming flagship.

While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been sort of revealed by Google, we’re still very much in the dark about all the features the phones will possess.

We’re also still unsure about a release date, although hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer.

Now, Google’s Japanese YouTube channel has uploaded another teaser for the phone which you can see below. This short video once again shows off the phone’s quirky design and delves a little deeper into some of the Material You customisation that is a highlight of Android 12.

There are new widgets highlighted for the clock, weather, messages and a couple for a music player. All these widgets change depending on the colour of the phone’s wallpaper and do look pretty slick.

The ad also notes that the Pixel 6 is ‘coming soon’, which we really do hope means sometime this month. Rumours previously have suggested an October 19 unveiling, however this has yet to be confirmed by Google.

Google has been constantly teasing its new duo of phones since the surprise reveals in August. It even went as far as showcasing them in its New York store for all to see.

During that reveal, we learned the phones would be powered by the Google-designed Tensor chipset, meaning Google would be moving away from using Qualcomm’s chipsets. Since then, benchmarks have revealed it’ll be joined by 12GB RAM.

There have also been some leaks regarding the price of the device, with the This is Tech Today YouTube channel claiming the Pixel 6 will start from just €649, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will start from €899. If these turn out to be true, then it could undercut some of the best Android phones around.