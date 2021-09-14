 large image

Google Pixel 6 might bring back squeezable Active Edge

Jon Mundy

Google could be bringing back a feature from its Pixel past with the forthcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: the squeezable Active Edge.

From the Pixel 2 in 2017 through to the Pixel 4 in 2019, Google included a feature called Active Edge. This tactile input system enabled you to bring up the Google Assistant by physically squeezing your phone.

It was something of a Marmite feature, but like that salty brown ambrosia/food of the Devil, it had its fans.

New reports suggest that Active Edge could be due an unexpected comeback. Both XDA’s Mishaal Rahman and WinFuture’s Roland Quandt claim to have seen official product listings for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro fabric case, and they make reference to Active Edge support.

It’s possible that this is simply placeholder text, but as Rahman points out in his tweet, the simultaneous mention of Battery Share support would seem to make that unlikely. The Pixel 5 did indeed have Battery Share support, but it didn’t have Active Edge.

We shouldn’t have too long to wait either way. Recent reports suggest that Google might be ready to release the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19, though it’s also been discovered that Android 12 is set to rollout on October 4. Next month’s the month, it seems.

Besides the possibility of squeezable sides, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been confirmed to sport bold new designs, overhauled camera systems, and Google’s own first-generation Tensor processor.

It’ll also almost certainly be a fair bit more expensive than the Pixel 5, as Google returns to the business of making genuine flagship phones following a two year hiatus.

