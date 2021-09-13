Android 12 may arrive on October 4 – will the Pixel 6 join it?

Android 12 will reportedly become available on October 4, which might give us a little insight into the release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.

According to an ‘internal document’ shared by the XDA Developers, Pixel phones may be entitled to download the update around three weeks from now. The report does say that it ‘points to what may be a tentative launch date’ for Android 12.

The document references the release date and end of support for the source code for Android 10, Android 11 and 12. It accurately states the September 3 and September 8 release dates for Android 10 and 11 respectively, so there’s a good chance the document is accurate.

Last week Google launched the final beta for Android 12, with some bug fixes and slight aesthetic refinements and, in the process, promised the final version would be released to consumers in a matter of weeks.

“Beta 5 is the last update before the official Android 12 release coming in the weeks ahead,” the company tells app makers on the Android developer’s site. “Now is the time to make sure your apps are ready! Beta 5 is a release candidate build that you can use for your final testing as you prepare your compatible app updates for the official release later this year.”

If October 4 is indeed the date Android 12 is released into the wild, there’s a chance this could signify the release date for next-generation Pixel hardware. However, by the same token, the software and hardware releases haven’t always been aligned.

Google announced a soft launch for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the summer, without revealing all of the details. We do know the phones will carry the new Google Tensor processor, designed for machine learning, and will have a brand new design and camera array that spans the back of the phone.

Google is yet to announce an event for its Pixel 6 launch, but it promises to be a new dawn for Google’s hardware, following some underwhelming Pixel flagships in recent years.