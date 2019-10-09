Google Nest Wifi: What to expect from Google Wifi 2

Google is rumoured to be revealing the Nest Wifi this month, which is expected to be a successor to the Google Wifi.

A report from 9to5Google claims the Nest Wifi will not only be useful for spreading network coverage throughout your home, but will also feature beacons with Google Assistant built in for smart home capabilities.

Chrome Unboxed also suggests it will feature Wifi 6, which is the latest standard of Wi-Fi, providing improved speeds and more reliable connections to the internet.

We’ve rounded up all the other rumours on the Nest Wifi including release date, price and features below.

Google Nest Wifi release date – When is it coming out?

The Google Nest Wifi doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but it’s widely expected to be announced at Google’s big hardware event on 15 October.

Google Nest Wifi price – How much will it cost?

There is no information regarding price for the Nest Wifi right now. The Google Wifi predecessor has a starting price of £129, so we expect the Nest Wifi to follow suit with a similar cost.

What is the Google Nest Wifi?

The Google Nest Wifi is rumoured to be the successor to the Google Wifi 2, with a report from 9to5Google claiming the upcoming device will be hybrid between router mesh system and smart home assistant.

While the primary hub won’t feature a speaker or microphone, it will be accompanied by smaller beacons that look and behave very similar to a Google Home Mini smart speaker, while simultaneously expanding the network coverage around the house.

You’ll reportedly be able to control your Wi-Fi network via voice commands, with examples provided such as pausing the internet for chosen rooms or devices.

A new home-friendly design was also reported, with the Nest Wifi expected to look more similar to recent Google smart home products instead of the previous Google Wifi. It was also suggested the device will be available in three different colours, to better fit into your room aesthetic if bright white doesn’t do it for you.

Chrome Unboxed, meanwhile, reports the new gadget will feature the new Wifi 6 standard to improve internet speeds, connectivity and reliability.

It was also claimed it will see a Qualcomm 400 series processor. Since this chip is usually reserved for smart speakers, it further backs up the rumours pointing towards a router with smart assistant capabilities.

Chrome Unboxed had one last bombshell, saying this new Google device could be hitting the production line very soon, which supports for the theory that it will be on show at the Google hardware event on 15 October.

