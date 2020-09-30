Google Nest Audio: What you need to know about the new smart speaker

Google has unveiled a new Nest Audio smart speaker to take on Apple’s AirPod and Amazon’s Echo line.

The Nest Audio was unveiled on 30 September during a live stream event alongside the new Pixel 5 line of smartphones and a fresh Chromecast with Google TV.

Google’s marketing it as THE most advanced smart speaker it’s released claiming it has “next generation” audio chops compared to the competition and “cutting edge” smart home features.

Here’s what you need to know about the Nest Audio.

What’s new in the Nest Audio?

The Nest Audio is the middle child in Google’s audio line up, taking the pace of the older Home speaker. This means it sits below the “premium” more expensive Google Home Max and Nest Mini.

Unlike it’s siblings the Nest Audio is designed to stand erect, measuring in at 6.9-inches tall and 3.1-inches thick. This is a bid to let it sit flush against walls on fairly thin surfaces, like kitchen counters.

Despite the difference the device looks fairly to past Google speakers being available in Chalk and Charcoal finishes and having a near identical plastic fabric housing and grill, which according to Google is made from 70 percent recycled plastic.

Like past Home and Nest speakers it also requires a cabled power source. This sits on the speaker’s back just below the Nest Audio’s mic control, which lets privacy focused users mute its 3 far-field mics, stopping it listening in on conversations at a hardware level.

The biggest changes relate to its audio chops, which Google claims are “significantly” more developed than competing smart speakers. Google’s loaded it with a larger 75mm woofer and 19 mm tweeter.

Google claims this, plus more focussed tuning, lets the speaker offer significantly tighter bass that’s 50% “stronger” than the original Home’s. The Nest Audio also has 75% louder max volume levels, according to the spec sheet.

As an added bonus Google’s also added Media EQ and Ambient IQ features which reportedly lets it scan and optmise its audio settings based on what you’re listening to and its environment to do things like automatically raising the volume when it detects excess background noise.

Outside of this the Nest Audio has similar functionality to other Google smart speakers. These include the same Google Assistant and smart home functions seen on other Home and Nest speakers. The functionality lets you interact with the speaker using vocal commands and create multi-room setups by pairing it with compatible speakers, like the Google Home, Nest Mini and Nest Hub.

Those that wish to can also use it as a command centre to interact with compatible smart home tech. According to Google this includes a portfolio of 100 million devices from big name brands including Philips Hue and TP-Link.

When is the Nest Audio out?

The Nest Audio will go on sale on 15 October. You’ll be able to order it on the Play Store and numerous other highstreet retailers including Argos, Currys PC World and John Lewis in the UK.

How much does the Nest Audio cost?

Nest Audio will cost £89.99 when it launches. This puts it in the same price-range as the competing Amazon Echo 4th Gen.

