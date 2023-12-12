Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google loses to Epic in antitrust case

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has lost its antitrust case to Epic Games, with a US jury concluding that the Google Play Store constitutes a monopoly.

Several years after Epic Games started suing Apple and Google for perceived monopolistic practices, and two years after it largely failed to land anything substantial on Apple, the company has scored a major victory in the courts. The jury is in on Epic v. Google, and they found against the internet giant on all three key points that were put to them.

According to the verdict, Google was indeed supplying an antitrust market in both app distribution and in-app purchasing services, both of which fall under the the Google Play Store banner.

The jury also affirmed that Google had acquired its monopolistic power through anticompetitive conduct within both of those markets.

Finally, the US jury found that Epic was indeed injured by Google’s monopolistic practices, and that Google had “entered into one or more agreements that unreasonably restrained trade”.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of the company that makes the popular Fortnite game, has taken to Twitter to announce Epic’s victory.

In a more detailed post on the Epic website, the company calls the verdict “a win for all app developers and consumers around the world”.

“The evidence presented in this case demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones, including with promising legislation in progress right now with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill in the UK and the Digital Markets Act in the EU,” it concluded.

It’s now up to the judge for the case to decide what remedial steps Google should take. As reported by The Verge, Judge James Donato has ruled out stipulating a specific lower percentage cut of app profits for Google. It currently sits at 30 percent.

Epic isn’t suing for damages here either, so any major monetary gains will be attained through enforced structural changes rather than a huge payout.

Google, for its part, has said that it plans to challenge the verdict. “We compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles”, said Google VP Wilson White.

You might like…

iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

iOS 17.2 lands with Journal app, new skills for Messages, Action Button and Camera

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Beeper Mini is back, but can the iMessage app Apple hates stay alive?

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Apple’s plan to ‘simplify’ the iPad range sounds like a half measure

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Final introduces UX2000 and updated ZE8000 MK2 headphones

Final introduces UX2000 and updated ZE8000 MK2 headphones

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Apple’s NameDrop is getting a huge upgrade in iOS 17.2

Apple’s NameDrop is getting a huge upgrade in iOS 17.2

Chris Smith 5 days ago
WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature is perfect for a giant rant

WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature is perfect for a giant rant

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words