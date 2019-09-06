Google Assistant’s new WhatsApp integration is a great time-saver

Google Assistant already integrates with several messaging services – even WhatsApp – but the smart assistant has now added support for WhatsApp audio and video calls.

During IFA 2019, Google revealed you’ll now be able to ask Google Assistant, “Hey Google, WhatsApp video Adam”, to initiate a video call (with any Adams in your phone book), as well as enabling commands to start a voice call too.

Before this new update, Google Assistant was only able to read messages from WhatsApp and send voice notes. Now, you’ll be able to quickly audio and video call anyone in your contacts list without having to hunt down their name on your phone.

The new feature wasn’t the biggest in Google’s announcement, which included some of its most notable products at IFA 2019.

During IFA 2019, Lenovo revealed its new Google Assistant-integrated device – the Lenovo Smart Display 7. The new smart display is a smaller take on Lenovo’s already released 8- and 10-inch versions. However, the new 7-inch model does come with some notable design changes.

Google also revealed a new feature that will bring Google Assistant-like functionality to even smaller screens. The new Ambient Mode can turn any Android device into a smart display – offering up a new overview screen to display reminders and notifications.

Along with Lenovo, Toshiba was another company to announce products featuring Google Assistant. Toshiba revealed its 2020 range of TVs with one set being a 4K Android TV – offering built-in Google Assistant and casting functionality.

We here at Trusted Reviews were impressed by the larger Lenovo Smart Display 10. Our 4/5-star review of the smart screen said:

“The larger screen, integrated webcam and better audio make the Lenovo Smart Display 10 a great choice of smart display if you want something to make a bit more of an impact.

“The interface, range of features and smart home control are all top-notch, but it would be nice if Netflix was supported.”

