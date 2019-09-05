Lenovo Smart Display 7 is a dinky digital butler for city dwellers

Lenovo has unveiled a smaller, updated Smart Display 7 it’s marketing as the ideal smart home control station and kitchen assistant for flat dwellers with limited space.

The company unveiled the new Smart Display 7 at its IFA keynote in Berlin today. The new smart screen is a tweaked, shrunk down of the 8/10-inch Lenovo Smart Display that’s currently on sale.

It features a smaller 7-inch, SD resolution touch screen and slightly reworked design. Lenovo’s managed to reduce the bezel size and added an ambient light sensor to let it intelligently tweak its screen settings to match the room it’s in’s lighting.

Outside of this, Lenovo’s added new front-facing left and right speakers that are housed in a larger chamber in a bid to offer users better stereo audio quality – though given its small size we wouldn’t recommend using it as your main music speaker.

Related: Best Bluetooth speaker 2019

The company has also added its TrueBlock Privacy Shutter, which lets users cover the front camera, which will be a boon for privacy conscious buyers.

The smart display otherwise has all the same functionality as the original. Powered by Android it lets users quiz Google Assistant and control compatible smart home tech using vocal and touch commands. We were a big fan of the original Lenovo Smart Display 10, giving it a 4/5 in our review.

As we noted in our in-depth Lenovo Smart Display review:

“The larger screen, integrated webcam and better audio make the Lenovo Smart Display 10″ a great choice of smart display if you want something to make a bit more of an impact. The interface, range of features and smart home control are all top-notch, but it would be nice if Netflix was supported.”

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 will launch in October costing £129. This makes it slightly more expensive than its biggest rival, the Amazon Echo Show 5. The Echo Show 5 is the latest smart display from Amazon. It offers similar functionality to Lenovo’s Smart Display line but is powered by Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More