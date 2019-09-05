Toshiba hedges bets with new Android TV and Alexa sets

Toshiba TVs were back in the news at IFA 2019 this week when Amazon announced the manufacturer had a 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition set for the US market.

However, the Japanese stalwart isn’t throwing its lot in with the Fire TV interface alone; today it announced a range of mid-range sets running Google’s Android TV operating system, and others rocking Alexa.

The new 4K Toshiba Android TV (Android Pie) sets have Chromecast casting technology and Google Assistant voice controls built-in.

That means viewers will be able to send content directly from their mobile apps with Chromecast, or ask for it with their voice via the Assistant. The latter can also be used to control smart home gadgets compatible with the Google Assistant.

Beyond that, the company is also offering the Toshiba Connect with Alexa that includes access to Amazon Music and everything else we can associate with the voice-powered personal assistant. Unlike the Amazon-branded device announced yesterday, this set does not offer the Fire TV interface.

All of the decidedly mid-range sets in the range offer 4K resolution and no HDR. There is Dolby Atmos tech aboard though. A press release from Toshiba did not offer the specific display sizes and prices on offer, but we’ve followed up for confirmation.

“With our 2020 series we’re continuing our commitment to make innovative TV technology accessible to all, by offering connected home integrations with Amazon and Google. By collaborating with these smart ecosystems we’re offering the choice to connect your home in the way that best suits your lifestyle, whilst ensuring an exceptional viewing experience through enhanced visual and audio technologies.”

