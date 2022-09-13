 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoldenEye 007 recreated in 4K for Xbox Game Pass, original heads to Switch Online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

So it’s finally happening. GoldenEye 007, one of the most beloved and groundbreaking first person shooters ever, is making a triumphant return.

During the Nintendo Direct stream on September 13, the company confirmed the original 1997 N64 James Bond classic will be made available on Nintendo Switch to Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. An online multiplayer mode will be included.

However, perhaps the bigger news is the simultaneous launch on Xbox Game Pass. Developer Rare says the game has been “faithfully recreated” for Xbox consoles in 4K resolution, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a smoother frame rate. Apparently, that improved frame rate will also apply in split-screen multiplayer, while the game will also feature achievements for Xbox gamers.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Rare studio boss Craig Duncan says care has been taken to ensure the gameplay remains faithful to the original and that includes analogue dual stick support.

He writes: “Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world. The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.”

Below you’ll see the Xbox Game Pass trailer. There’s no release date yet, only word the game is coming soon, We don’t yet know whether we’ll see the revamped version on the Switch.

The arrival of the original on Switch consoles via Switch Online + Expansion Pack certainly adds to the value proposition of Nintendo’s add-on subscription service. When the company announced N64 games were joining the fray for an additional fee, many were sad to see GoldenEye 007 was not to be found among the original crop.

Now that’ll be remedied. Nintendo also confirmed Mario Party 1-3, Pilotwings 64, Pokemon Stadium 1-2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 are coming in the next few months. You can see the entire Switch Direct stream below

You might like…

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Best Switch Games: Top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Splatoon 3 Review

Splatoon 3 Review

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.