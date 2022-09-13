GoldenEye 007 recreated in 4K for Xbox Game Pass, original heads to Switch Online

So it’s finally happening. GoldenEye 007, one of the most beloved and groundbreaking first person shooters ever, is making a triumphant return.

During the Nintendo Direct stream on September 13, the company confirmed the original 1997 N64 James Bond classic will be made available on Nintendo Switch to Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. An online multiplayer mode will be included.

However, perhaps the bigger news is the simultaneous launch on Xbox Game Pass. Developer Rare says the game has been “faithfully recreated” for Xbox consoles in 4K resolution, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a smoother frame rate. Apparently, that improved frame rate will also apply in split-screen multiplayer, while the game will also feature achievements for Xbox gamers.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Rare studio boss Craig Duncan says care has been taken to ensure the gameplay remains faithful to the original and that includes analogue dual stick support.

He writes: “Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world. The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.”

Below you’ll see the Xbox Game Pass trailer. There’s no release date yet, only word the game is coming soon, We don’t yet know whether we’ll see the revamped version on the Switch.

The arrival of the original on Switch consoles via Switch Online + Expansion Pack certainly adds to the value proposition of Nintendo’s add-on subscription service. When the company announced N64 games were joining the fray for an additional fee, many were sad to see GoldenEye 007 was not to be found among the original crop.

Now that’ll be remedied. Nintendo also confirmed Mario Party 1-3, Pilotwings 64, Pokemon Stadium 1-2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 are coming in the next few months. You can see the entire Switch Direct stream below