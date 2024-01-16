Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gmail for Android gets a new way to clean up your inbox

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is rolling out its handy unsubscribe button for the Gmail app on Android, making it easier to trim the fat from your bulging inbox.

The recently added unsubscribe button next to the sender’s name has been a great way to get yourself off mailing lists without going through the rigmarole, which often involves a login or giving reasons. However, until now it’s only been available within Google’s web client. Now it’s coming to the app, at least for Android users.

Once it arrives within the app for everyone, you can get yourself unsubscribed from those pesky marketing emails in just a couple of taps. One to the ‘Unsubscribe’ button within the email’s header and another to confirm from the pop-up dialogue box.

As Android Police reports, there are some instances where you might be asked to go through to the website to confirm.

The update is currently coming to the Gmail app for some users, in particular those using newer Pixel phones. This, the site says, suggests it’s a server side update that’ll be coming to the rest of the user base soon. It’s likely to be available vide iOS app too soon after that.

If you’re unsure of the sender and don’t necessarily want to engage with the unsubscribe process, you can still tap the three dot menu to block the sender, or place it in a spam folder. However, for legitimate senders you don’t want to hear from anymore, the unsubscribe option is perhaps the best.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

