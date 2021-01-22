Gears 5 headlines a huge February for Xbox Live Games With Gold

You’ve probably heard the standalone Xbox Live price is going up for new subscribers, but Microsoft is going to hoping to make it worth your while with February’s Games With Gold offerings.

The company is promising $105 worth of games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers (which includes Xbox Live Gold) during February, the company announced on Xbox Wire on Friday.

That includes Gears 5, the remaster of the original Resident Evil, Dandara: Trials Of Fear Edition, Indiana Jones and The Emperor’s Tomb and Capcom’s Lost Planet 2 will be available on February 1 or February 16.

Gears 5 is a first party Microsoft exclusive and was the biggest the company had to offer in 2019. We gave it a four-star review and praised the long, varied and ambitious campaign, well-developed characters, massive world and variety of gunplay.

Our games editor Jade King wrote: “Gears 5 can happily stand alongside this generation’s other blockbusters without fear.” The game sits proudly among our round-up of the best Xbox One games.

The next most-notable game is the Resident Evil HD, the spruced version of the game that started it all. With Resident Evil Village previewed this week, there’s never been a better time to go back to the beginning and enjoy the remastered version of the original 1996 game. It’s actually a Xbox One HD remaster of the 2002 remake.

Our reviewer wrote: “First timers and long-absent friends should open the creaky mansion door and step nervously inside. This horror pioneer is still one of the greats.”

Earlier it emerged that Microsoft will now charge $10.99 a month for Xbox Live Gold, while six months will cost $60.99. However, it is thought this may be more of a carrot to make Game Pass Ultimate seem even more attractive by comparison. Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold, Games With Gold and a library of over 100 first party games to enjoy.