Xbox Live Gold is going up in price, Microsoft has announced

Microsoft has announced that it will be raising the monthly price for Xbox Live Gold across all territories, although this change won’t affect those who already have an active membership.

The monthly price of Xbox Live Gold will be increasing by $1, while three month memberships will be increasing by $5. This brings the tiered prices to $10.99 (one month), $29.99 (three months) and $59.99 (six months).

$120 for a full year of Xbox Live Gold without the benefits of Game Pass is awful steep, which is likely deliberate so consumers consider the more expensive subscription. Microsoft is yet to announce the UK pricing equivalent, although we’ll be sure to update you once it becomes clear.

Messages are currently being sent out to subscribers (via Eurogamer) and it seems that players won’t have their price raised until 45 days after receiving the message. If you have an active membership that doesn’t run out for months or years, the new price won’t apply to you until it does.

Related: Upcoming Xbox Series X Games

Xbox Game Pass is an almost essential service for those playing on Microsoft consoles nowadays, since all of the company’s first-party exclusives launch for the service at no extra cost, and with the acquisition of studios such as Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, its value has only increased. My membership doesn’t run out until 2023 so I don’t need to worry, but this could sting less fortunate players.

The big title from Microsoft this year is Halo Infinite, which is set to launch in the Winter. With any luck, we will also hear more about Fable, Avowed and Hellblade 2 in the coming months. The exclusive offerings on Xbox Series X are absurdly thin right now, and it would be nice to have something to look forward to.

What are your thoughts on the Xbox Live price hike? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.