Garmin announces Venu 2 Plus and vívomove Sport smartwatches at CES

Here’s everything you need to know about the two new smartwatches that Garmin revealed at CES 2022.

Garmin seems to be moving away from the durable, chunkier smartwatches of its past, in an effort to move past the fitness niche and into broader terroritty with the new Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport.

Keep scrolling for all the information we have on the latest Garmin smartwatches.

Venu 2 Plus

Taking the place of the well-loved Venu 2, the Plus variation seems to have one major upgrade, voice controls. The Garmin Venu 2 was already an impressive wearable, even earning the Trusted Reviews Award for Best Fitness Tracker back in 2021, but now you can take phone calls from your wrist directly when it’s paried with your smartphone.

With an added speaker and microphone, there is also added voice assistant support. Since the Plus works over Bluetooth, it should be compatible with whatever assistant your phone has, which should allow for a more streamlined experience without needing to jump between two assistants.

It comes packed with all the premium fitness and health features that were included with the Venu 2 series, including over 25 preloaded sports apps and wellness features that help you keep an eye on your fitness.

And in terms of size, the watch has a 43mm case, which is a happy medium from the 45mm Venu 2 and 40mm Venu 2S. Garmin is claiming that the Venu 2 Plus can last up to nine days without needing a charge, with GPS and music mode turned on.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is currently available on the Garmin website and costs £399.99.

Vivomove Sport

The new hybrid smartwatch that is meant to be an entry-level wearable, the Vivomove Sport is the cheapest Vivomove available, starting at just £159.99.

The Sport tracks blood oxygen levels, excerises, sleep and other fitness metrics, as well as Garmin’s Body Battery feature, which evaluates any abnormal heart rate patters, your recovery levels and health tracking for anyone with an ovulation cycle.

Coming in a couple of interesting colours, including Cool Mint, Black, Cocoa and Ivory, the Sport opts for a silicon watchstrap, since it’s targeted at more casual wearers. This model seems to be the better option for anyone wanting to track their health, but doesn’t want to commit to a higher price, or a more chunky wearable.

You can order the Vivomove Sport smartwatch from the Garmin website with delivery expected in three to five weeks.