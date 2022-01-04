Acer 2022: All of the new Acer laptops revealed

January is the biggest time of the year for new tech announcements, and we’re excited to tell you about all the newest Acer laptops that will be coming our way this year.

Keep reading to see all the newly revealed Acer laptops to arrive in 2022.

Acer Swift X 2022

The Swift X is the laptop of choice for any creatives out there. The lightweight and thin device comes packed with 12th generation Intel Core processors, that can feature up to 14 cores, with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. This is an improvement over the previous Swift X from 2021, which instead features the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor.

The Swift X has two variations, the 14-inch and 16-inch. The smaller variation comes with either the Nvidia GeForce 3050 or 3050 Ti graphics card, which will make video editing a breeze. The 16-inch variation instead comes with an Intel Arc graphics card, with both models having 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

The display also sits at a 2240 x 1400 resolution, with a brightness of up to 300 nits for the 14-inch version and 400 nits for the 16-inch. This is good for a laptop, but not industry-leading and means they won’t offer best in class HDR performance.

Acer has also created a stereo ring with an inclined plane fan on top, which will bring in more air and apparently delivers a 5-10% improvement in airflow, which will improve overheating issues.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

Acer has teamed up with National Geographic with the aim to increase awareness of conscious consumption and sustainability. With that comes the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition. The laptop has a similar goal to Dell’s Project Luna laptop but takes a slightly different approach in its bid to be more sustainable.

Starting off with the packaging, the Vero Nat Geo are boxed up using up to 85% recycled cardboard, with no plastic bags or LDPE foam included in the box. Vero’s laptop bag and keyboard sheet are also made from recycled polyester rather than LDPE, which is made from recycled PET bottles rather than virgin material.

The laptop itself comes in just one variation, with up to an 11th generation Intel Core processor and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. The Vero Nat Geo comes packed with Windows 11, so you’re getting the most recent operating system straight out of the box.

It seems that the main draw in with this laptop is the sustainability aspect, as Acer mentions that the keyboard cap is made from 50% PCR plastic, while the plastic top and bottom cover, screen bezel and operating surface are made from 30% PCR plastic.

PCR plastic, or post-consumer recycled material, refers to plastics like PET or PP, which are widely recycled and then reprocessed into resin, meaning that it’s being reused and made into something new.

Acer also claims that the panel is over 99% recyclable and that there is no paint on the lower chassis, which reduce the impact of VOC, which are chemicals found in paint that have damaging effects on both the environment and anyone suffering from breathing issues.

Acer Nitro 5

The Nitro 5 is Acer’s answer to a new gaming laptop, as it comes with an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor, as well as the Nvidia GeForce GPU which should provide incredibly fast performance and allow for next-gen features like ray tracing.

You have the option of upgrading the Nitro 5 to 32GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM, with two slots for an M.2 SS2 and SATA HDD 1.

This laptop comes in two variations, with the first having a 15.6-inch screen and the second packing a 17.3-inch screen. Both displays have a refresh rate of 144Hz/QHD for clear and crisp gameplay, perfect for any competitive gamers out there.

The Nitro 5 also has a quad-exhaust port design with dual-fan cooling and dual-intakes to keep the system from overheating, as well as a NitroSense app that can overclock performance and manage your system.

Predator Helios 300

The second gaming laptop in this new lineup, the Predator Helios 300 is another great option for anyone on the hunt for a new gaming laptop.

Equipped with the latest 12th generation Intel i7 processors and coming with options for GeForce RTX 3080/RTX 3070 Ti/RTX 3070/RTX 3060 laptop GPU, the Helios 300 should run triple-A games without any issues based on our experience testing similarly specced laptops. In terms of the display, there are 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display options, with choices ranging from a top-end QHD resolution screen with a 165Hz refresh rate to FHD resolution, 165Hz/144Hz options.

The Helios 300 features per-key or 4-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, depending on the configuration, with Mini LED lights that require less power and are more uniform in colour than their non-Mini LED counterparts.

The 5th AeroBlade 3D fan technology has 89 blades at 0.08mm and a wind guiding structure to keep your laptop cool as you game, with liquid metal thermal grease as the Thermal Interface Material between the CPU and thermal module for a more efficient heat transfer.