Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Series S stock: Where to buy the console right now

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Not sure where you can get your hands on the Xbox Series S? Keep reading to find out the next time your favourite retailer will have it in stock

The Xbox Series S is nearly as hard to find as its bigger, more powerful sibling the Xbox Series X. With the PS5 also having stock issues, it seems everyone is struggling to get themselves a shiny new console this year.

To keep yourself updated on the Xbox Series S stock in stores, make sure you bookmark this page and remember to visit us for updates. You can do the same for the Xbox Series X too if you’re unsure which console you want.

With restocks coming in steadily for the last six months, it’s impressive that so few people have been able to get their hands on the console. Though with shops selling out in under an hour it’s no surprise that a lot of people have been left in the dark.

To make sure you’re as up-to-date as you can be, Trusted Reviews uses a deal widget (below), which keeps an eye on all the shops selling the Xbox Series S. Keep this page bookmarked and keep coming back to see when it’s back in stock and what the best deals out there are.

For people in the UK that are interested in buying the shiny new console, here are all the sites that sell the Xbox Series S, and you’ll definitely have more luck here than with the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S is the little brother to the Xbox Series X, however, it is still a hot commodity and an impressive console.

For those in America, you might struggle a little more bagging the Xbox Series S, though if you think you’re missing out make sure you click the ’email me’ button on Amazon to make sure you’re updated on what’s happening with the latest console.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Which next-gen console is right for you?

Jade King 6 months ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

PS5 vs Xbox Series S: What’s the difference between the two consoles?

PS5Sept Jade King 10 months ago

Also halting production of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Covid-19 played a big part in disrupting production for this console. Factories shut and manufacturing has been working at a slower pace since the pandemic.

A shortage of Graphics Cards (graphic processing units) and semiconductors have also gotten in the way of production, as both are vital components when making consoles like this.

When searching for your latest console, always make sure you are looking at reputable sites and keep an eye out for suspicious adverts or deals that look too good to be true.

In the meantime, while you’re waiting to bag the console, check out some of the games for the Series S/X and all the freebies offered to Xbox One and 360 Gold subscribers this month.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.