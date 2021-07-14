Xbox Series X stock: Where to buy the new console

Looking to grab new Xbox Series X but not sure where to get one? Then keep reading as we detail which retailers to keep an eye on to buy Microsoft’s newest console

People have been struggling to get their hands on the latest Xbox Series X since it dropped last November, similarly to the rival PS5, which has also been plagued with stock issues.

During testing, we found the newest console from Microsoft sits at the forefront of technology, with the premium design offering players faster gaming and better graphics than the previous models.

To ensure you have all the latest information on when the Xbox X will be on shelves, make sure you keep this page bookmarked so you can check back here for the latest deals.

Xbox Series X Deals

Restocks have been happening steadily for the last six months, with the last one coming in early July, however, most shops are selling all their units in under an hour, meaning a lot of people are being left in the dark.

To help keep you updated on the console, our site uses the Squirrel widget (below), which will automatically keep track of all the retailers currently selling the Xbox Series X, as well as the cheapest prices available. So if you keep checking back here, we’ll be able to tell you when the Xbox is restocked and the best deals that are on the web.

UK retailers

For those in the UK looking to snatch up a console, here are the major shops that are currently selling the Xbox Series X, though many are currently out of stock.

US retailers

If you’re across the pond, you might have a slightly better chance of grabbing a console, though they’re still pretty elusive. To make things easier, Amazon UK and US both give customers the option of being updated when stock is released, just click the ‘email me’ button to stay updated.

Amazon US: Out of stock

Best Buy: Out of stock

Microsoft: Out of stock

Target: Out of stock

Walmart: Xbox Series X available from $769.98

GameStop: Out of stock

Game: Out of stock

Newegg: Out of stock

Sam’s Club: Out of stock

Why is it so hard to find the Xbox Series X?

As with most things, Covid-19 plays a huge part in why it’s been so hard to find a console, as manufacturing and shopping times have been stretched with many factories shutting halting production further.

The lack of Graphics Cards (graphic processing units) has also stunted production, as well as the current semiconductor shortage, as both these tiny chips are vital for creating electronics like the Xbox Series X.

While hunting down Microsoft’s newest release, also make sure that you’re always buying from reputable sources that you recognize and trust. Check verified purchasers comments and keep a wary eye on adverts that look suspicious and have an inflated price, it’s better to wait for the restock than risk accidentally playing into a scam.

If you’re someone waiting to get their hands on the Xbox Series X but haven’t had any luck, you could look at investing in the cheaper Xbox Series S. The console plays all the same games, and is significantly cheaper. The only downside is that it’s not as powerful. Despite that we found it is still an ace product giving it 4.5/5 in our in-depth review.