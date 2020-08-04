Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes to Android this September with over 100 games

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be coming to Android devices this September with over 100 games spread across the service.

Project xCloud will finally become a major component of the subscription service later this year, allowing you to access a huge library of games with your existing Xbox Game Pass membership and a robust internet connection. You won’t be able to install games locally or anything like that.

Game Pass Ultimate will launch on September 15 across 22 markets, before slowly expanding into more territories as Microsoft refines the service moving forward. All you need to do is download the relevant application, connect a Bluetooth controller and you’ll be good to go.

Some of the confirmed games include Forza Horizon 4, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Ark: Survival Evolved and all of Microsoft’s first-party exclusives. So, you’ll technically be able to boot up Halo Infinite on your handset when it launches later this year. Achievements, saves and other progression will carry over between all platforms.

“Cloud gaming also unlocks new couch co-op experiences with traditional online games. Sail off to adventure in Sea of Thieves on your tablet while a friend plays alongside you on console, right in the same room. Cloud gaming removes the need to wait until you can access your console in order to play your favorite games: Just pick up your phone or tablet and play the games you want, any time you want,” reads a post from Xbox Wire.

Microsoft has also published a post introducing a number of accessories which will work seamlessly on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Android. These include the Razer Kishi, SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless and a handful of other third-party accessories. I still prefer my games on a larger display, but having so many options to experience Game Pass is an awesome approach with the Xbox Series X also on the horizon.

