For years, Ubisoft has brought a sense of infectious charm and happiness to E3, and that isn’t just because of its mandatory dance numbers. The publisher does a wonderful job of bringing players and game developers together to celebrate the sheer joy of the medium, while also showering us with exciting news and announcements for its latest games.

Ubisoft at E3 2019 should be no different with plenty of titles already in the pipeline and rumoured to be announced during the annual press conference. Whether you’re after Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Beyond Good and Evil 2 or the long-rumoured Watch Dogs Legion, there’s plenty of things to look forward to at this year’s show.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Ubisoft at E3 2019 including all the latest news, games, announcements, conference details and more.

Ubisoft E3 2019 Press Conference – How to watch all the news and announcements

You can catch Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference as it happens over on its official YouTube and Twitch channels.

As for times, it will take place on June 10 at 1pm (PDT), 4pm (EDT), 9pm (BST) and 10pm (CEST). We’ll be reporting on all major news and announcements as they happen.

Ubisoft E3 2019 Predictions – Everything we expect to see at this year’s show

We don’t know why, but Ubisoft’s line-up of titles always have a habit of leaking ahead of E3, and this year is no exception. As a result, we already have a rough idea of what to expect in the coming weeks, and includes games yet to be formally announced by the company.

Watch Dogs Legion, the third installment in the open-world hacking series, has emerged via an Amazon UK listing ahead of the show – shining a light on its setting, mechanics and more. It will take players to a dystopian vision of London in a near future post-Brexit, changing the landscape of the city completely.

Next up is Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a third-person tactical shooter which saw an extensive reveal ahead of the show itself. Coming later this year, it will no doubt receive further details at E3 2019 alongside some gameplay footage. We’re crossing our fingers for more of Jon Bernthal in the spotlight, maybe he’ll even show at the conference.

Ubisoft has already said that Skull and Bones won’t be appearing at the show, having already been delayed to 2020 in recent weeks. Beyond Good and Evil 2 has also been put on the backburner, no doubt waiting to make its mark on the next generation of consoles until it has something truly special to show. Oh, and obviously we can expect Just Dance 2019 to bust out a dance number or ten.

If you’re hoping for the return of Splinter Cell at E3 2019, I wouldn’t get your hopes up. It’s not completely out of the question, but Ubisoft has repeatedly shot down claims of the series making a comeback anytime soon. However, a recent leak does suggest another brand new game is set to be revealed. Roller Champions is a new IP in a similar vein to Rocket League, as players work together in teams amidst a futuristic combat sport. Having emerged on ResetEra ahead of the show, prepare yourself for a reveal next week.

Ubisoft E3 2019 Games – All the games we expect to see

Watch Dogs Legion

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Just Dance 2019

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Skull and Bones

Roller Champions

