While Sony has begun expanding into the PC platform with its library of PlayStation exclusives, Naughty Dog’s latest blockbuster sadly won’t be making the jump anytime soon.

Well, that’s what we know thus far. At the time of writing, The Last of Us 2 is a fully-fledged PS4 exclusive and likely won’t be jumping to any additional platforms in the near future. But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate on what’s to come, especially with how the tides are turning with the coming arrival of PS5.

Will The Last of Us 2 be on PC?

The Last of Us 2 will launch exclusively for PS4 on June 19, 2020. It currently isn’t confirmed for any other platforms, although we wouldn’t be surprised if an enhanced PS5 release emerges shortly after the console’s release.

Although given its approach to backwards compatibility, it’s likely the existing version will simply receive an update to jazz things up. Either way – there’s no word on a potential PC release. Sony recently confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC, and rumours are abound that Bloodborne will receive a similar treatment. So, there’s always a chance.

Even if it remains a console exclusive, Naughty Dog’s upcoming sequel is still an absolute triumph from both a visual and mechanical perspective. We went hands-on with Ellie and Joel’s latest adventure in a recent preview, and it’s an accomplished sequel in every sense of the word:

“It feels marvellous to play, and doubles down on the thematic elements that helped the original shine. Ellie is a stunning, nuanced lead who is far deeper than her black and white tale of revenge would have you believe.” Our full review will be coming on June 12, and we’ll be delving further into it with additional pieces of content upon its release later this month, so keep an eye out for those.

