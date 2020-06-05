Bloodborne Remastered could be coming to PS5 and PC – report

A recent report claims that Sony was due to announce Bloodborne Remastered for PS5 and PC at its postponed reveal event this week.

Twitter user CaseyExplosion claims that an enhanced port of Bloodborne would have been revealed at the “Future of Gaming” event, which will now be taking place at a later date.

Sony’s event was delayed due to mass protests taking place across the globe in support of Black Lives Matter. It’s a hugely important cause, and we’re glad major tech companies are getting out of the way to let diverse voices have their say.

“So, what I can confirm is that it’s not just a PC port of Bloodborne, what was supposed to be revealed today was a Bloodborne Remastered/HD edition that was coming for PS5 and PC. I don’t know of any release date as of yet,” reads the thread of tweets.

“The last detail I’ll share is that FromSoft themselves are not doing the port, but that the company doing the remaster is one that I have a huge amount of faith in judging by other games they’ve ported. I will not share who that company is, but you sincerely won’t be let down.”

Originally released as a PS4 exclusive back in 2015, Bloodborne has since cemented itself as not only one of the platform’s best exclusives, but also one of the greatest games of all-time. It’s a genuine masterpiece, so we’re not surprised that Sony wants to introduce it to a whole new audience on PC and PS5.

It’s also rumoured that Bluepoint Games is working on a complete remake of Demon’s Souls, a 2009 classic which launched exclusively for the PS3. It’s the one Soulsborne experience that hasn’t received a widespread release, so we could receive a double-whammy of RPG goodness once the PS5 arrives later this year.

Sony has been surprisingly candid with releasing its first-party library of console exclusives onto PC in recent months, with Horizon Zero Dawn set to arrive in the near future. Chances are that the company wishes to expand its audience, and won’t let it be constrained by a single platform, especially given the advantages a powerful PC can bring.

