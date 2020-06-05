The Last of Us 2 is out in a matter of weeks, so it’s understandable that many of us have a lot of burning questions for the next chapter in Ellie and Joel’s adventure. We’re playing the game right now, and while we can’t publish the review until 12 June, we can answer certain questions such as…

Does The Last of Us 2 have multiplayer?

The Last of Us 2 does not have a mutiplayer mode, with Naughty Dog deciding to focus solely on the single-player story.

There’s still good news for fans of the original’s superb Factions multiplayer though, as Naughty Dog confirmed, “you will eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition, but not as part of the The Last of Us Part II.”

This suggests we’ll see a separate game at a later point that is completely dedicated to The Last of Us multiplayer. While it will admittedly be frustrating to have to potentially pay for a separate game, an independent Factions multiplayer experience will likely be more fleshed out than the previous iteration.

Since Factions was just an add-on for the original The Last of Us, Naughty Dog didn’t spend much time updating it with additional post-launch features. While this is complete speculation on our part, an independent multiplayer experience could potentially offer a wider selection of maps, weapons and skins, and maybe even feature seasonal events and competitions.

However, with the PS5 on the horizon and PS4 reaching the end of its life cycle, it’s unclear which platform this game will launch on. We may also be a number of years away from a release, with Naughty Dog just finishing up The Last of Us 2.

