Whoah! Here’s the first look at Gandalf in the LOTR Gollum game

A new video update from the team behind the forthcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum video game has given us our first look at some of Tolkien’s most iconic characters.

In today’s update from Daedalic Entertainment, we get a detailed look at the character renders for Gandalf the Grey, Legolas’ grumpy old fella Thranduil King of the Woodland realm, and the Mouth of Sauron. The latter looks particularly awesome and it’s the first time we’ll ever see his face.

That’s just a trio of key and less iconic characters Gollum will encounter in the game, which is due in autumn 2022 and is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

Daedalic also gave us a look at many of the locations Gollum will traverse on his quest to recapture the ring; from the slave pits at the Dark Tower in Mordor, through Mirkwood and into the Mines of Moria. The developer is promising “faithful, detailed environments, some of which have never seen before in such detail.”

Harald Riegler, Producer said: “Gollum has pretty much travelled everywhere and he’s also pretty much met everyone,” so we can expect to see these environments explored substantially during the game.

Reigler says the team has been “highly faithful to the descriptions in the books,” meaning Tolkien loyalists should enjoy the stealth, parkour style gameplay without worrying about crimes against the sacred text.

You can see the video update below:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which will tell the story from the legendary creature’s perspective (although he’ll be a third-party character in gaming terms), is still around 15 months or so away after a significant delay in production.

It’ll be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

With the Amazon Prime Lord of the Rings TV show on the way and The War Of The Rohirrim anime film also in production, it’s a good time to be an LOTR fan.