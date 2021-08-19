Vanguard update could finally foil Call of Duty: Warzone cheats

They say ‘all’s fair in love and war’, but did they have to deal with the cheating good-for-nothings in Call of Duty: Warzone ruining it for PC gamers? No, they didn’t.

The game has a long running problem with cheats and hacks, namely the aimbots, which effectively mean you can’t miss your fellow players, and the ESP (extra sensory perception) that helps the unscrupulous find where rivals may be sheltering or lying in wait.

There’s also proximity alerts and warnings when you’re being aimed at by fellow players. Why anyone would take any enjoyment from doing well at the game with unfair advantages beats us, but hey, it exists and Activision wants to stamp it out.

The newest efforts will come with a brand new anti-cheat system that will launch alongside a brand new map later this year. That’s part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard-themed update coming to this game.

However, the publisher Activision and developer Raven are revealing very little about how the new anti-cheat system will work and what steps are being taken to eradicate the cheats and hacks that have made the online multiplayer FPS unplayable for some gamers.

The secrecy might change over time to give gamers an idea of the steps being taken, but is likely necessary to avoid giving the game away to the cheat-makers who’ll likely set about by-passing these restrictions as soon as they arrive on the scene.

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Vanguard and its Warzone expansion today. The plot is centred on World War II once again and will unite an elite and diverse team of special operatives that will come together to foil a Nazi plot to survive the end of the war. It promises to be a strong story-driven campaign that features characters inspired by real-life heroes of the conflict on multiple fronts.