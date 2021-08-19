Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vanguard update could finally foil Call of Duty: Warzone cheats

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

They say ‘all’s fair in love and war’, but did they have to deal with the cheating good-for-nothings in Call of Duty: Warzone ruining it for PC gamers? No, they didn’t.

The game has a long running problem with cheats and hacks, namely the aimbots, which effectively mean you can’t miss your fellow players, and the ESP (extra sensory perception) that helps the unscrupulous find where rivals may be sheltering or lying in wait.

There’s also proximity alerts and warnings when you’re being aimed at by fellow players. Why anyone would take any enjoyment from doing well at the game with unfair advantages beats us, but hey, it exists and Activision wants to stamp it out.

The newest efforts will come with a brand new anti-cheat system that will launch alongside a brand new map later this year. That’s part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard-themed update coming to this game.

However, the publisher Activision and developer Raven are revealing very little about how the new anti-cheat system will work and what steps are being taken to eradicate the cheats and hacks that have made the online multiplayer FPS unplayable for some gamers.

The secrecy might change over time to give gamers an idea of the steps being taken, but is likely necessary to avoid giving the game away to the cheat-makers who’ll likely set about by-passing these restrictions as soon as they arrive on the scene.

You might like…

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 and the WW2 plot sounds incredible

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 and the WW2 plot sounds incredible

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Cheat-ridden Call of Duty: Warzone bans 60,000 more as top streamer quits

Cheat-ridden Call of Duty: Warzone bans 60,000 more as top streamer quits

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Vanguard and its Warzone expansion today. The plot is centred on World War II once again and will unite an elite and diverse team of special operatives that will come together to foil a Nazi plot to survive the end of the war. It promises to be a strong story-driven campaign that features characters inspired by real-life heroes of the conflict on multiple fronts.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.