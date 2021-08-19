Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 and the WW2 plot sounds incredible

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have officially revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard, returning to World War II for this year’s first-person shooter.

The reveal that initially took place within the free-to-play Warzone online game, comes with a brand new three-minute cinematic trailer ahead of its release on November 5. There’ll be a historically-inspired single-player campaign mode, as well the multiplayer mode and the the obligatory integration with Call of Duty: Zombies.

The game will take players to North Africa, the Eastern Front, the Western Front and the Pacific, so the major theatres of the Second World War. However, the game will use an alternate reality to frame its conflict. The plot is centred on a dastardly Nazi plan to survive the end of the war and continue their reign of terror.

Four major ‘special forces’ characters will carry the campaign mode and they’re all inspired by real World War II soldiers, with some much needed diversity along for the ride. Those characters will start in the various theatres, but will come together for a final mission.

“The world is burning. Sometimes the only way to pout out the flames is with more fire,” one of the the protagonists says as the trailer opens before we enter the bloody conflict on all fronts.

That character is named Arthur Kingsley, who is inspired by a black British paratrooper named Sidney Cornell. The other characters are Polina Petrova, who is inspired by the female Soviet sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko. She was known as ‘Lady Death’ so quite good at her job.

There’s also Wade Jackson, who is inspired by the Vernon L. Michael, who blew up Japanese aircraft carriers at the Battle of Midway in the Pacific. Finally, there’s Aussie Lucas Riggs. He was inspired by Charles Upham who won a pair of Victoria Cross medals.

The baddie (to put it mildly) Heinrich Freisinger, is inspired by Heinrich Muller, who ran the Gestapo for Hitler. He wasn’t a very nice chap.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on November 5 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC.