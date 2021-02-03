Cheat-ridden Call of Duty: Warzone bans 60,000 more as top streamer quits

Activision says it is stepping-up its efforts to wipe-out Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters with a further 60,000 players permanently ousted from the online first-person multiplayer shooter.

The company says the new measures brings the total permabans for those caught using cheat software beyond 300,000, before the game launched in 2020. However, problems continue to endure and undermine Activision’s efforts to join the best battle royale games.

In a blog post updating gamers on the efforts to ensure all’s fair in love and, more specifically, war, the company says it is working to “identify and address cheat providers at the source” cutting off the supply of unauthorised third-party modding or hacking tools.

The publisher says it is increasing capabilities in key areas to help ensure cheaters never prosper, at least for very long. It is working on:

Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software

Additional detection technology

Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement

Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue

Zero tolerance for cheat providers

Consistent and timely bans

Activision says it’ll be offering monthly updates on the efforts moving forward in order to build trust with gamers battling it out online in a fair manner. The update comes as one of the most high profile players, Vikkstar left the game and took his 7 million YouTube followers with him. He said the game was “saturated with hackers” and “in the worst state it’s ever been.”

The blog post, seemingly in direct response to the loss of such a successful streamer, adds: “We know cheaters are constantly looking for vulnerabilities, and we continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory.

“There’s no place for cheating. We’re committed to this cause. We are listening and will not stop in our efforts.”