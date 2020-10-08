The PS5 is faster than Xbox Series X in this one key way

Sony’s recent teardown of the PS5 unveiled a bunch of new information on the upcoming console, and happened to confirm it will outperform the Xbox Series X in some areas.

While Microsoft’s flagship console is no slouch when it comes to sheer power, the PlayStation 5 will edge out the competition with some of its connections being of a higher, more future-proofed quality.

The teardown first unveils that PS5 will support WiFi 6, which is a significant upgrade over the WiFi 5 supported by previous consoles. To be more specific, this will allow for speeds of up to 9.6Gbps, which is a massive boost over the previous best of 3.5Gbps that defined older hardware.

This doesn’t exactly mean you’ll be receiving a huge improvement to download speeds, but it does mean that PS5 will work alongside modern internet routers far more efficiently, allowing your bandwidth to be spread across a larger number of devices with ease. So no matter how you slice it, it’s a definite positive in the grand scheme of things.

Perhaps more interesting, is the speed associated with the PS5’s USB-C and USB-A ports, with the latter supporting a very impressive 10Gbps transfer speed, which is faster than Xbox Series X and will allow for faster speeds for external SSDs and other devices you decide to connect with the next-gen console. It’s a small improvement over the competition, but one that will certainly come into its own once PS5 is in the home of players.

Xbox Series X does not include any USB-C ports, and its USB-A connections operate at a standard 5Gbps. This is still more than enough to get the job done, but it’s difficult to deny that Sony doesn’t have the upper hand here, and will likely be able to take advantage of SSD technology in a major way going forward, here’s hoping it ties into exclusives to build bigger and more ambitious worlds.

The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on 12 November in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on 19 November. Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch simultaneously on 10 November alongside massive titles such as Gears Tactics, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon.

