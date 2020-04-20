SteelSeries unveils range of limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets

SteelSeries has announced an assortment of gaming headsets styled after CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, complete with an bunch of distinct custom decals.

Set to launch in September, Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases, so it’s no surprise that SteelSeries is eager to get a piece of the RPG’s rather large pie.

The Cyberpunk 2077 range features a headset which is already available in the form of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless, which has been outfitted with a bunch of unique decorations inspired by the upcoming game’s setting and characters.

First up is the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox: Johnny Silverhands Edition. Inspired by the ominous character played by Keanu Reeves, this headset is perfect for players hoping to showcase their badass samurai skills amidst the rotten innards of Night City.

The Johnny Silverhands Edition will be available exclusively at Argos UK or through the official SteelSeries website for £109.99, meaning it’s only slightly more expensive than a vanilla version of the peripheral. It’s excellent though, earning 4.5/5 in our review.

The second headset is the Arctis 1 Wireless for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, known as the Netrunner Edition. This headset is styled after the game’s protagonist, featuring a gorgeous yellow colour scheme that fits right along with Cyberpunk 2077’s overall aesthetic.

Price and release details of this headset are exactly the same as above, if you’re keen on picking up one, the other, or even both. If you’re a hardcore CDPR fan, these could be worth the investment.

CD Projekt Red has also announced a limited-edition Xbox One X based on Cyberpunk 2077. It will launch in June 2020 and will be available in very limited quantities. We imagine this one will be hard to come by once the initial stock runs dry.

