State of Play: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, MediEvil, Monster Hunter World and more

Tonight saw the second instalment of Sony’s State of Play livestreams, bringing with it a number of cool announcements.

First, we caught a glimpse at Iceborne, the upcoming expansion for Capcom’s Monster Hunter World. We hope you brought a warm coat along with you. It launches on September 6.

It features myriad snowy landscapes alongside plenty of deadly monsters to hunt alongside your friends. Now the publisher’s best-selling game ever, it’s about time we got a big expansion.

Next up in the line of announcements was Riverbond, an adorable co-operative hack ‘n’ slash adventure with plenty of crossover characters.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios also announced a new project in the form of Predator: Hunting Ground, an asymmetrical multiplayer game coming in 2020.

Of course, the MediEvil Remake also received its long-awaited gameplay reveal, showing just how far it’s come since its PS1 origins. Yep, it still looks lovably goofy.

The PlayStation classic will shamble onto PS4 on October 25. Here’s hoping it isn’t all about nostalgia with this one, although we’re excited either way.

Away: a Survival Series was the next announcement, which seems to pit you in the shoes of a small animal trying to survive as he seeks to reach a strange place called Sanctuary.

Up next was a limited edition PS4 console. The ‘Days of Play’ system will be available in a limited time, and its grey colour scheme looks very nice indeed.

In a big surprise. Final Fantasy 7 Remake closed the presentation with the first trailer in years, and it continues to look fantastic.

The long-awaited JRPG remake will receive more information in June, so expect Square Enix to showcase it at E3 2019.