State of Play – How to watch tonight’s big PlayStation announcements

Tonight will see the second State of Play take place, a livestream that focuses on upcoming PlayStation titles and surprise new announcements.

While we’ve been told not to expect any news regarding the PS5, that hasn’t stopped us from getting excited about what could await us this evening.

The highly-anticipated MediEvil remake, is set to receive a gameplay reveal. Sony has also confirmed a mystery title will be shown for the very first time.

Sony PlayStation State of Play Times – When is it?

Tonight’s stream will take place at 11:00pm BST, and will last for roughly 10 minutes or so. It’s a quick show, so don’t expect any overly long trailers.

You can watch it through Sony’s official Twitch or YouTube channels as it happens. We’ll also be reporting on all the big news here at Trusted Reviews.

Sony PlayStation State of Play News – What games will we see?

MediEvil will likely take the spotlight, with this stream being the first time we’ll catch a glimpse of proper gameplay ahead of its planned release later this year.

The original holds a special place in our hearts, so here’s hoping this reimagining will live up to expectations. Perhaps we’ll even get a release date, too.

Aside from the gothic hack ‘n’ slasher, a new game announcement is also planned, although nothing has been hinted at thus far. Our money is on a smaller-scale experience or perhaps something for PSVR.

We’re probably living in a dream world, but given Sony won’t be at E3 2019 this year, we’d love to see an update on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghosts of Tsushima or The Last of Us 2. They’re massive games, one of which we hope will launch before 2019 comes to a close.

Trusted Reviews will be covering all the announcements from State of Play, big and small, so keep your eyes peeled for our coverage in the coming days.