PS5 launch window will be limited to 6 million units, according to new report

A new report has emerged which suggests that Sony will be limiting the number of PS5 units available at launch to 6 million.

This more cautious approach has been reported by Bloomberg, with the publication’s sources claiming that Sony plans to produce five to six million consoles by March 2021, marking the end of this financial year. By comparison, the PS4 shipped 7.5 million consoles in a similar timeframe.

A release date for PS5 remains unconfirmed, although many predict it will arrive before the end of 2020 and in time for the Christmas period, which has become a typical launch window for consoles in recent years. However, it remains unclear whether Covid-19 will impact Sony’s plans on such a matter.

Bloomberg sources claim that Sony’s marketing plans have been impacted by the pandemic, but manufacturing remains on track in preparation for launch. It’s likely that Sony planned to hold larger events to showcase the console, many of which have since moved online.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X

The launch price is predicted to fall below £500 so it remains competitive alongside Xbox Series X, although nothing concrete has been confirmed by Sony. Bloomberg echoes such a price, citing that Sony may be forced to raise the price due to lacking components and a hope to break even.

Last week saw Sony unveil the Dualsense – its next generation controller which will build upon the Dualshock 4’s blueprint with a microphone, enhanced touchpad and changed form factor. It also sports a white and black colour scheme, which we’ve not seen from PlayStation before.

The Last of Us 2 recently received an indefinite delay from Naughty Dog due to logistical concerns related to Covid-19. The company feels like it isn’t in a position to deliver a worldwide launch that will satisfy all players. When it will resurface remains unknown, although it will likely be before the end of 2020.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…