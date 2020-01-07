The PS5 is coming in the latter months of 2020, and will bring with it an assortment of enhanced hardware, features and other changes that will no doubt have a massive impact on our gaming lives, and we can’t wait to finally get our hands on it.

Our knowledge on the upcoming hardware has grown tenfold, and that includes new information on its official controller, which many are predicting will possess the predictable moniker of ‘Dualshock 5.’ It will follow in its peripheral sibling’s footsteps, albeit with a number of unique elements to call its own.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Dualshock 5 including all the latest news, release date, features and more.

Dualshock 5 – What is it?

While the name hasn’t been confirmed, the Dualshock 5 as we’re calling it is the official controller for Sony’s next-generation console: PS5. Sony has now confirmed the name and a number of features which will grace its upcoming console, including some of the changes which will come as part of the peripheral.

One such confirmed element is adaptive triggers with haptic feedback, which will aim to make each gameplay experience far more impactful to the player. Beyond this, we sadly don’t know much.

Fortunately, plenty of details have emerged thanks to industry patents and sneaky leaks obtained by individuals at gaming studios with access to development kits.

We’ve included an image of the patent below:

As you can tell from the above images, it’s somewhat chunkier than the PS4 controller, meaning it should be more snug in your palms for extended play sessions. The previously wired connection has been replaced by a USB-C variant, which should allow for faster charging and decreased latency. There’s no sign of the haptic feedback triggers here, which have been announced by Sony.

The touchpad also seems somewhat larger, with more adequate spacing made between the share and options buttons. A cleaner at a studio has also shared images (via Reddit) of the development kit alongside the controller, marking the first time both have been photographed alongside one another. You can check it out for yourself below:

We’d obviously take everything with a pinch of salt for the time being, but images of the controller and development kit surfacing multiple times means there’s likely something to these reports.

Trusted Reviews wouldn’t be surprised if Sony has a full console reveal planned for PS5 in the coming months, repeating the history made with its previous console back in February 2013. We’ll be sure to report on all the latest news as it happens!

