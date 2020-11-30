PS5 had the biggest console launch in UK history, according to industry sources

According to industry sources speaking to VGC, PS5 has accomplished the biggest console launch in UK history.

Sony’s next generation console has apparently eclipsed the launch sales of its predecessor while also leaving its rivals, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, firmly in the dust.

This is no surprise, given the popularity of the PS4 and its library of excellent exclusives in recent years, with the PlayStation platform dominating much of the zeitgeist when it comes to multiplatform releases too.

The report claims that PS5 far outsold the 250,000 units achieved by PS4 in its first 24 hours, although there are currently no concrete figures available. In terms of the physical and digital split, the disc-based version accounted for 2/3 of units sold at launch.

As for the Xbox Series line of consoles, VGC believes that they sold roughly 155,000 units on the first day of release. It’s worth noting that stock levels for the PS5 were almost non-existent on the day of release, so it likely would have sold even better if more units were available.

Related: Best PS5 Games

Sony has said it expects to sell 7.6 million PS5 consoles by the end of this current fiscal year, a figure which will likely fluctuate depending on stock levels across the globe. Chances are that once retailers get their hands on the console, it will sell out immediately until demand is met.

We can likely expect shortages until well into 2021, with scalpers still selling units for obscene amounts of money on eBay and other selling sites for increased profit. It’s a shame, since genuine players are missing out because of people pulling stunts like this.

PS5 launched with a selection of strong exclusives such as Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom, one of a few experiences that are only playable on the new console. Xbox Series S and X boasted no such games, which likely put off potential early adopters.

“This is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives,” reads our 4.5/5 review of the console.

With titles such as Horizon 2: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy 16 set to arrive in 2021, the future is looking increasingly bright for PS5. Here’s hoping that it becomes easier to find one in the coming months.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…