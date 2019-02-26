Nintendo has announced a Direct Presentation taking place tomorrow that is set to reveal what’s next for the Pokemon franchise.

Following the launch of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go, Pikachu, Nintendo said a proper, fully-fledged RPG would be coming to Switch in 2019.

Considering that Pokemon GO announcements seldom emerge in Nintendo Directs, our money is on the next big entry to be revealed in all its glory tomorrow.

The 7-minute presentation will begin at 2pm GMT/6am PT on February 27, meaning whatever is being announced will be short and sweet.

It’s more than enough time for a trailer and potentially a little bit of gameplay for whatever the eighth generation of Pokemon has to offer.

You’ll be able to catch the presentation over on Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, we’ll provide direct links once they’re available.

If Pokemon Switch ends up launching in 2019, it will easily be one of the console’s biggest exclusives for this year and beyond.

Whether it will once again be a pair of titles with their own unique creatures, characters and storylines remains to be seen, although we’d definitely be keen for it.

