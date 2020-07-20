Nintendo Direct Mini will showcase upcoming Switch games this afternoon

Nintendo has announced a Direct Mini to take place this afternoon, unveiling the presentation only a handful of hours before it’s set to take place.

This isn’t the first Nintendo Direct Mini to be held by the company, acting as a smaller, more bite-sized collection of announcements which will focus on third-party partners instead of flagship franchises like Mario and Zelda.

Posting on Twitter: Nintendo said: “Today at 3pm (UK time), we’ll debut the first #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, a new series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We’ll share a few updates on a small group of previously announced #NintendoSwitch games.”

So, expectations have been managed so don’t go kicking off once the presentation concludes and we’re left without any information on Link’s latest adventure. That being said, there’s still likely going to be a bunch of big surprises and news on upcoming Switch releases.

Following the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King last week, the company’s release schedule is absolutely bare, meaning it likely needs to flesh out its 2020 calendar to keep Nintendo Switch owners engaged and excited for the coming months. We imagine a first-party Direct will land in August or perhaps even later this month.

It remains unclear exactly how long the Nintendo Direct Mini will be, or what exactly we can expect in terms of announcements. Nintendo has confirmed it will focus on a small group of previously announced games, so release details on ports such as Doom Eternal and perhaps an update on Bayonetta 3 could surface, although I’m honestly unsure if the latter can be defined as third-party.

