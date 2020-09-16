Hogwarts Legacy: New Harry Potter RPG confirmed for PS5

After multiple leaks and rumors, Sony finally confirmed the rumoured next-gen Harry Potter game, which will be called Hogwarts Legacy.

A new trailer was shown off by Warner Bros Games, giving us a glimpse of various wizardry activities, from brewing potions in cauldrons to fighting all sorts of mythical monsters.

Rather than following the Harry Potter story line, Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the 1800s to allow the game to focus on more original plots.

It also looks like you’ll be able to make your own custom character rather than taking the reins of a previously created character. In fact, this looks very much like your typical third-person RPG, but set in Hogwarts.

Avalanche Software is confirmed to be the developer working on Hogwarts Legacy, which has been known for creating the Disney Infinity series, and various other Disney movie-to-game adaptations. Harry Potter looks to be one of the biggest games yet for the studio then, with Hogwarts Legacy looking to be a huge, sprawling open-world venture.

Not much else information was revealed about Hogwarts Legacy, other than the fact it’s set to launch in 2020. PlayStation didn’t claim this will be exclusive to PS5, so we can also expect it to release on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S too.

There was also no word on whether the new Hogwarts-themed RPG will be arriving on current generation consoles, so those looking to keep using their PS4 or Xbox One for the next 12 months will have to keep waiting for more information.

Many other games were shown off during the PlayStation 5 showcase, including Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

We also expect Sony to finally confirm the official price and release details for the PS5 before the end of the showcase, so stick to Trusted Reviews for further updates.

